ORLANDO, Fla. – One year after a fire decimated a honey facility in Orange County, the family-owned small business is looking to rebuild.

Webb’s Honey has been selling its products out of tents, trucks and now a shed after an accidental electrical fire decimated the storefront and honey-extracting facility on the day before Thanksgiving last year.

Autumn Webb, who runs Webb’s Honey with her beekeeper father, says they have been taking things one step at a time. “We’ve got to figure out how to clean all this up really,” she said of the soot-covered building. “We have some help from the insurance for debris removal, but I don’t know how much that’s going to cover.”

Webb says the fire caused close to $1 million in damages to the building and its contents. She says they have spent most of the insurance money to catch up, from fixing up a shed to serve as a store, to maintaining payroll for 6 employees, to outsourcing honey extracting and bottling.

Webb is thankful for the community’s support, saying customers donated thousands of dollars in the aftermath.

Now, Webb says her family is in the process of closing on a vacant property ten minutes down the road. They lease the property their business is on now.

She hopes to have everything finalized around the end of the year and begin construction on a new facility.

“I’m really excited to see what we’re going to do,” she said. “We have a lot of big ideas that we’re going to try and implement, and I think it’ll just be bigger and better than before.”