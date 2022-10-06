SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Central Florida community is trying to put together the pieces and figure out what this new normal means for them.



In Seminole County, FEMA is putting up mobile registration intake centers.

The big thing FEMA wants people need to file an insurance claim before applying for assistance.

There are 3 ways to apply:



Online at disasterassistance.gov.

Over the phone, at 1-800-621-3362

Or at one of these sites.

“This way you can go in talk to a person one on one,” said FEMA spokesperson Jann Tracey. “Get a straight answer, ask your questions look somebody in the eye and believe they know what they’re talking about.”

If you can’t make Thursday, FEMA will also set up shops in Winter Springs, Altamonte Springs, and Sanford later this week.

FEMA’S Mobile Registration Intake Center will be open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.