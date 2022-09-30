Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding.



What You Need To Know Brevard County escaped the worst of Ian's damage



Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents Strong winds also damaged crops

Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.

​"Can't drive on it, couldn't go to work today," Jeff Harris tells us. "I've never seen this much rain before, they told us we got 13 inches before the eye of the storm hit."

Making matters worse, strong winds destroyed about half their citrus crop. Much of fruit is damaged after being ripped from the trees.

"It got heavy and it was too much for it," explains Harris.

Down the road there are washouts from all the rain, making the roadway impassible. Brevard County crews are working to level out the streets for traffic to pass.​ But a couple streets away it's still blocked by a downed tree leaning into power lines.

Heading south to the Cocoa area where flooding remains a big issue on streets like Hathaway Drive, high waters are slowly receding.

Indian River Drive remains shut down from Dixon to Highland after heavy rains inundated the area. In Melbourne, the city had to close the Front Street Park boat ramps.Strong winds and waves damaged the docks. The city has also closed Houston Street Park because of high water levels.

Back at the farm, the Harris' are bracing for a poor crop because of Ian.



"There's still about half the fruit left on the trees, but it's not going to be a good season, that's for sure," says Harris.

​The Harris' are trying to get in touch with a contractor to make repairs. But demand is high, so they are playing the waiting game.