The Niagara County IDA has voted to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. The facility will take up more than 200 acres of land.

The details of the agreement include more than $120 million in taxbreaks.

Critics of the deal are concerned where is the money is coming from, including revenue from the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District.

Town board members say it would help create upwards of 300 construction jobs and 1,000 positions at Amazon itself.

The project is expected to cost Amazon an estimated $550 million in total.

In response to the news, Amazon released a statement saying they are thrilled with the outcome of the vote.

"We are thrilled that the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has unanimously approved our proposed project. Amazon sends special thanks to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency’s Executive Director, Susan Langdon, NCIDA’s Chairperson, Mark Onesi, and NCIDA’s board and staff for their great partnership, as well as Niagara Town Supervisor Lee Wallace for his continued support. Niagara County is a great place to live and work and we are proud of our growing footprint in the region. While additional steps remain, this new fulfillment center would improve efficiency and service for customers in the region and bring at least 1,000 new good local jobs (average wage $18 per hour, comprehensive benefits, 401(K) with employer match, full tuition and job training assistance, and paid leave) to the area. We remain committed to being a good neighbor, corporate citizen, and community partner, and look forward to local giving and volunteer opportunities. We have invested $14+ billion in New York since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees, and created over 39,000+ full- and part-time jobs in the state. These are investments that can unlock opportunity, helping to revitalize cities and neighborhoods."

