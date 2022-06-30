TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A circuit court judge in Tallahassee Thursday has issued a temporary injunction on the state's 15-week abortion ban from taking effect Friday after several requests.

This is following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

Circuit Judge John C. Cooper, who blocked the law, ruled that the ban is unconstitutional and violates the privacy provision of the state constitution.

Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench, and said he would soon sign the temporary injunction.

He said he needed the last three days to read depositions before he could make that decision.

Planned Parenthood and other health centers were seeking a temporary emergency injunction to stop the law approved this year by Florida’s GOP-controlled legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cooper began hearing arguments in the case days after the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortion by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The law would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

Violators could face up to five years in prison. Physicians and other medical professionals could lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for each violation.

The legal challenge hinges on a 1980 amendment to the state constitution guaranteeing a broad right to privacy, which has previously been interpreted by the state Supreme Court to include abortion.

Florida voters reaffirmed the right to privacy in 2012 by rejecting a ballot initiative that would have weakened its protections, plaintiffs said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.