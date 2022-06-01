ORLANDO, Fla. — The growth of Florida's high-speed rail system received a boost when the U.S. Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program awarded $15,875,000 in federal funding for Brightline's proposed extension connecting Orlando and Tampa, according to a press release from Brightline on Wednesday.

The project now has a $31,750,000 total investment thanks to the grant award and $15,875,000 from Brightline.

The grant award will help fund preliminary engineering activities and environmental approvals required to construct an intercity passenger rail system between Orlando International Airport and Tampa. The activities will include completing 15 percent and 30 percent engineering design for a completely grade-separated, mostly double-tracked railway built within the right-of-way of the I-4 median and other existing transportation corridors.

Brightline is currently operating between Miami and West Palm Beach. An extension from West Palm Beach and Orlando is currently being constructed and is expected to be finished by the end of the year and carrying passengers in 2023.

An extension to Tampa is the next step in connecting 70% of the state’s population by Brightline.

“The Sunshine Corridor is a comprehensive, ambitious transportation solution for Central Florida. It represents the missing link in Brightline’s plan to connect Orlando and Tampa with modern, eco-friendly, intercity passenger rail,” said Brightline Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger. “New, innovative transportation solutions will provide an economic boost to Central Florida and makes the state even more attractive to businesses and future residents.”