Apple said Tuesday that customers can purchase its iPod touch product "while supplies last," indicating it will stop production of the line of items first introduced about 20 years ago.

In an announcement on its website, Apple said: "The spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV."

The iPod was introduced by Apple cofounder and then-CEO Steve Jobs in 2001. It was billed as being able to host "up to 1,000 CD-quality songs."

By mid-2007, according to CNN, more than 100 million iPod devices had been sold.

People looking for a new iPod for old time's sake can buy one online or where available at Apple stores.