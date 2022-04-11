ORLANDO, Fla. — There is no slowdown in the record number of tourists coming to Florida. Nor is there a slowdown in being able to accommodate those visitors.

Orlando International Airport is nearing completion of its new south side Terminal C project.

What You Need To Know Orlando International Airport is expected to open Terminal C this summer



The $3 billion project on the south side is the largest in the airport's history



JetBlue will be the main airline operating out of Terminal C



The terminal will have 15 gates and an innovative baggage handling system

The nearly $3 billion complex, the largest project in MCO’s history, is set to open this summer.

JetBlue will be the primary airline operating out of the new terminal, although Kevin Thibault, chief executive officer of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said officials are negotiating with international carriers to use the new terminal as well.



SNEAK PEEK: Media is getting an inside look at the new Terminal C at @MCO.



Construction is still underway on the 1.8M square foot building.



nearly $3B project to open this Summer.



JetBlue will be primary airline here.



Opening with 15 gates. Can accommodate even A380s. pic.twitter.com/fiURSBbJzL — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 11, 2022

The project has been years in the making.

The current Northside Terminals A and B were originally designed to handle 24 million passengers. In 2021, MCO ranked as the seventh-busiest airport in the United States, with more than 40 million passengers. Projections indicate growth will continue steadily toward 50 million passengers.

Terminal C will have 15 gates when it opens — and the ability to accommodate an additional 10 million to 12 million passengers per year.

The project includes various state-of-the-art functions, inside and out.

A highlight is Orlando International Airport being among the first in the nation to use a baggage handling system that will allow crews to get bags from the plane to baggage claim in under five minutes.

Thibault said the total investments are focused on improving the “Orlando Experience”.



With 15 gates, this is just the beginning. MCO can expand to have 100+ more gates in the future. pic.twitter.com/f9JyeTX5kw — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 11, 2022

“People can come in and focus (on) where to go and just see (an) opening of area; just a lot of being able to circulate and move people around, and it’s going to be a more pleasing experience,” Thibault said. “As I mentioned before, 24 million people when they designed that facility, what 40 years ago, but we’ve grown so tremendously which is great for the region, but clearly, we’ve got to be able to up what we have to do with experience and that’s what you see here.”

The gates will accommodate passenger planes of all sizes, including the Airbus 380, which is the largest passenger plane in the world.

Thousands of workers and 350 companies have worked through the years of the COVID pandemic to get the project completed.

Terminal C will neighbor the existing intermodal station where Brightline will open near high-speed rail service next year, connecting Central Florida with South Florida.

