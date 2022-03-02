As Ukraine continues to get support from other countries and people around the world, Ukrainians in Central Florida are also getting support from the local community.

The owner of an Orange County Italian restaurant says support from his customers helps, as he feels torn between his daily work and watching parts of his home country get torn apart.

Oleksandr Nechyporenko, the owner of Tartini Pizzaria & Spaguetteria, says it is nearly impossible to stay focused on the daily responsibilities of running a restaurant with his home country under attack.

“I didn’t sleep for two days, I cannot," he said. "I’m always checking news, calling my mother and father because I saw it’s happening, but my mind cannot believe it."

Nechyporenko left Ukraine in 2019 and feels torn between his new life in Central Florida and keeping track of what’s happening in his home country. He still has a lot of friends and family there — his brother’s family was able to flee to Poland, but many others he’s close to remain in areas now at war.

He said he's doing what he can to help from across the world.

“For example I can help, from here, for my friends in the Ukrainian army — I can send money,” said Nechyporenko.

He was a businessman in Ukraine, selling products. When he got to Central Florida, he fell in love with an opportunity to run an Italian restaurant.

“When I saw this place, something in my heart and my mind happened and I understood I must try,” said Nechyporenko.

And it’s now in this land of new opportunity where he’s also getting support.

He says people honk and wave at his car which proudly displays his Ukrainian flag.

“It’s good — we need to be together,” said Nechyporenko.

“How I (said) before, only together we can stop it everything, this crazy situation,” he said.

He says this is a fight for more than just Ukraine’s independence.

“We’re fighting not only for our freedom, but we’re fighting for Europe’s freedom, because if Ukraine falls and they didn’t help — did not support Ukraine, the people, the army — he will go to Poland, Lithuania, Latvia. He will not stop,” Nechyporenko said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the daunting days ahead, Nechyporenko said he believes his home country will ultimately prevail.

“I believe Ukraine will win because I saw how people were fighting for (their) freedom,” he said.