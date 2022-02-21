The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces to maintain peace in eastern Ukraine. But it is not immediately clear whether or when troops would enter the country.

The announcement follows a day of fast-moving developments in which Putin announced the recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine. The United States and the European Union responded by saying they would impose sanctions.

President Joe Biden had issued a stark warning that he is "convinced" Putin has "made the decision” to invade Ukraine, and he and his top officials warned that such a move could happen in the coming days. A U.S. official said Sunday that warning was prompted by U.S. intelligence which suggested that Russian front-line military officials were given orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade Ukraine, but has massed at least 150,000 troops on the country's border. The United States and its allies have threatened swift and severe sanctions should Russia further invade Ukraine.

