CARY, N.C. — A new female-focused co-working space is now open in Wake County.

Blush Cowork is a brightly colored, 11,000-square-foot space. It's full of private and semi-private offices, conference rooms and shared spaces for work.

What You Need To Know Blush Cowork offers a safe, inclusive work environment for women to network, learn and build community



It also offers child care services and a mother's room for nursing and pumping



The space is membership based

Alison Rogers co-founded Blush Cowork. Before opening the space, she worked in the tech industry in a workplace dominated by men.

"They did not have amenities like mother's rooms or a decent place to pump," said Rogers, who is also a mom of two. "I certainly was not the only woman that was coming across these issues."

That's why she sought out to make the space something she wishes she had earlier in her career. Blush Cowork offers child care from Platinum sitters. There's also a mother's room tucked away for new moms who need to nurse or pump.

“We take care of these needs and that r​eally allows a woman, especially a new mother, to do other things," Rogers said.

Blush offers an inclusive work environment for women to network, learn and build community. It will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"It's incredibly exciting. It's been a year of work to get it to this place," Rogers said. “The ultimate mission is really to give women a chance to help each other really grow and blossom in whatever industry they're in."