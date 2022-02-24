BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new partnership between a Brevard County nonprofit and a local company is bringing relief to those with disabilities. For Chris Coxwell, 28, the project is personal.

What You Need To Know A Brevard County nonprofit is helping a local company build the world's first "smart" wheelchair cushion



According to the CDC, half of the country’s wheelchair users will develop pressure injuries over their lifetime



The Kalogon app monitors pressure changes and redistributes it, providing longer lasting comfort

As a Brevard Achievement Center employee, Coxwell is working on the assembly line for Kalogon, a company creating the world’s first “smart” wheelchair cushion. Coxwell assembles the parts that make up the cushion, which is made partially by 3D printer.

According to the CDC, half of the country’s wheelchair users will develop pressure injuries over their lifetime.

“The fact that it helps a lot of people, and potentially my cousin,” Coxwell said.

Coxwell’s cousin, Brian Holmes, 31, was born with a severe case of cerebral palsy and is wheelchair bound.

The Kalogon app monitors pressure changes and redistributes it, providing longer lasting comfort.

Katherine Chapman is a design engineer with Kalogon. She said the partnership and the work ethic Coxwell and his coworkers bring to the table in invaluable.

“If they say this is hard to build, we try to make it easier for them to make,” Chapman said. “Everyone here is so friendly and happy to be working.”

Coxwell said he’s just grateful to be helping his cousin.

“I hope when we get everything figured out, I can personally deliver it to him and give him some relief,” he said.