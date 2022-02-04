STATEWIDE — There is some good news for people who may be struggling to pay their monthly rent. The state of Florida announced it is making hundreds of millions of dollars available to help cover rental costs.

What You Need To Know The state is getting $740.4 million from the U.S. Treasury



The money will be used to help with financial hardship

The Florida Department of Children and Families officials say they are getting a second round of money from the U.S. Treasury to continue operating the emergency rental assistance program.

The $740.4 million will be available to help assist families so they can recover from financial hardship and eventually get on the path to economic self-sufficiency.

To get the funds, renters must be low-income or unemployed, experienced a loss of income or financial hardship in the last year or have fallen behind on monthly rental payments or at risk of getting behind.

Administrators of the OUR Florida program say since May of 2021, they have dispersed $858 million in funding to more than 164,000 households across Florida.

To learn more, renters can go to OUR Florida.com and get weekly updates on the program at https://twitter.com/our_fl_relief.