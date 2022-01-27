ORLANDO, Fla. – According to the American Restaurant Association, menu prices have risen nearly 5% in last 12 months alone and according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices rose 6% over the same time last year.

One restaurant in the Milk District has decided to is changing its business model. Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria in the Milk District is known for its sandwiches and teas.

The face behind the brand is Pom Moongauklang, opening it 16 years ago. Moongauklang was born in Thailand and came to Orlando with her family as a teen and is continuing the family tradition of running a restaurant. Her family owns several other Thai restaurants in Orlando.

“This is my hard work. It is dedication I have through my whole life,” said Moongauklang.

Over the last year, she said with inflation and supply chains issues raising food costs, many of her food items and cost to package them have tripled.

“It’s really taking a toll on your restaurants”

So, she has decided to cut her menu in half, and is changing her business model by adding cocktails to offset the costs.

“It’s forced me to do other things that I was so comfortable in my past. Now I am doing cocktails, getting out of my comfort zone, but still able still able to create some beautiful cocktails.”

Moongauklang said this is something she has been thinking about for the last few months and hopes to make the change within the next two weeks.

“I am super nervous, but believe in what I produce."

She said there has been a lot of ups and downs during the pandemic.

“We are hopeful the pandemic will end, but we are moving forward in a positive direction I am excited about.​