Ian Boyland, general manager of Barley’s Brewing Company, said it’s been one challenge after another for the last two years.

“Without a doubt, the business you’re walking into is having issues that you can’t even fathom,” said Boyland.

With the latest omicron surge, Boyland said he’s back to having less business. His restaurant/bar is located in the Arena District right by Nationwide Arena and the Columbus Convention Center.

“There are less people, take a hockey night, for example, normally we would fill up, you’re not seeing those crowds,” said Boyland.

An Ohio Restaurant Association survey showed Barley’s isn’t alone. Of those who responded, 62% said business is down with the new variant, and 82% said they’re having a hard time staffing with employees getting sick.

“I used to be able to pull from a bigger pool of people to cover those contingencies,” said Boyland. “But, now, I don’t have a pool of contingencies.”

Ohio Restaurant Association President and CEO John Barker said the organization released the survey data to show consumers and lawmakers how the industry is being affected by the surge.

“Letting customers know what’s going on, why are restaurants closing, maybe closing early, so that's number one,” said Barker. “Number two, we collect the data so we can talk to elected officials.”

He was hoping to see challenges let up for businesses in 2022, but that hasn’t been the case. He said it stems from the industry operating “in-person."

“When people aren’t there to serve, there is no back up for that. You just have to close the business,” said Barker.

Until the latest surge in cases lets up, Boyland is asking customers to be patient with his and other businesses.

“We’re doing the best we can, but we can literally only can do what we can do and people don’t understand that,” said Boyland. “Their expectations aren't in line with what our reality is right now and that’s one of the toughest things.”

When it comes to cutting hours, 38% of Ohio’s restaurants and bars said they will have to or have already shortened their hours.

Nearly half of respondents said they won’t change their hours this month.​