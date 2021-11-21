ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Parks and Resorts has announced another leadership change.

What You Need To Know Michael Hightower will be the next president of Universal Creative



Hightower, who currently serves as senior VP of Universal Parks and Resort, will take over the role from Mark Woodbury



Woodbury was recently named the new CEO of the parks division





​Michael Hightower, senior vice president and executive project director of Universal Parks and Resort, has been named the new president of Universal Creative.

Hightower will take over the position from Mark Woodbury, who has been promoted as the next chairman and CEO of the parks division.

As president of Universal Creative, Hightower lead the design and creation of rides at Universal parks around the world, the company said in a news release.

Hightower, who has been with Universal since 1995, has helped with several Universal projects, including the opening of Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Japan and the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

"Mike's experience and vision bringing the Universal Brand to life makes him the perfect choice to lead Universal Creative into the future on behalf of our business," Woodbury said in a statement. "His leadership of our creative team will continue to build on our legacy of creating thrilling immersive experiences for our guests around the world."

Hightower’s first day in his new role will be Jan. 1.

The news comes just days after Universal announced Woodbury's promotion. The company also announced that Tom Williams, current chair and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, is retiring next year. Williams, who has been with the company for more than 30 years, will officially retire March 16.