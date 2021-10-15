The White House announced Friday that officials will lift restrictions on fully vaccinated international travelers to the United States on Nov. 8.

"The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8," White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz wrote on Twitter Friday morning. "This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."

Munoz's statement confirmed a report from Reuters. The White House previously announced that it would lift restrictions on travelers from more than 30 countries, including Brazil, China and most of Europe, but did not announce when the policy would go into effect.

Under the new policy, fully vaccinated international travelers who have taken a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to their flight will be able to enter the U.S., as long as they share information for contact tracing, according to an official.

The U.S. will consider travelers fully vaccinated if they have taken one of the vaccines authorized or approved by the United States – Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech – or one authorized by the World Health Organization, an official said.

The news comes after the U.S. announced earlier this week that it would reopen its land borders with Canada and Mexico.

"In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy," Mayorkas wrote in a statement. "We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.