Athletes who would have competed in this year’s Warrior Games were honored by first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Prince Harry and defense secretary Lloyd Austin during a virtual ceremony on Monday evening.

The games, scheduled to take place in Orlando’s Walt Disney World starting on Sept. 12, were forced to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Warrior Games have taken place since 2011, and offer wounded or injured veterans and active-duty service members the chance to compete in “adaptive sporting events” that include wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby and more.

“This community has shouldered the enormous weight of our conflicts for two decades now,” the first lady said during her remarks. “All of you carried the physical and emotional reminders of that sacrifice. It's a debt we can never repay. But we can honor your service and work every day to make your path a little easier.”

Dr. Biden went on to say while she wished the event could have been held in person this year, she is confident that the “uncommon strength and determination” of those in the Warrior Games community will push the participants to keep training for the years ahead.

Dr. Biden, Prince Harry and Sec. Austin have separate and uniquely personal relationships to the military.

Dr. Biden’s father, Donald Jacobs, served in the Navy during World War II; President Joe Biden's son, Beau Biden, who she raised, served in both the United States Army and the Delaware Army National Guard before his death from brain cancer in 2015.

During her time as second lady, Dr. Biden and then-first lady Michelle Obama launched Joining Forces in 2011, an initiative that supports service members and their families through wellness, education, and employment opportunities. Dr. Biden launched a renewed Joining Forces effort in April of this year.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for ten years, where he rose to the rank of Captain and completed two tours in Afghanistan.

Harry was inspired to launch his U.K.-based initiative The Invictus Games after a visit to the United States in 2013, when the prince met with participants at that year’s Warrior Games and “saw how the power of sport could help wounded servicemen and women in their recovery - physically, psychologically and socially,” per the Royal Family’s official website.

“These games are so important,” Prince Harry said during his own remarks on Monday. “Whether it's the Warrior Games or the Invictus Games, it is ultimately a reminder of service, both at home and overseas.”

Defense secretary Lloyd Austin, a veteran of the U.S. Army, is a decorated four-star general who became the first Black man to head the U.S. Department of Defense upon his confirmation earlier this year.

“Even though we won’t light the Warrior Games cauldron this year, I want you to remember that that fire represents the fire that burns inside of each of you,” Austin said to participants on Monday’s call. “The fire that drives you onward past any setback. And the one that has made you a stronger, more resilient warrior.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.