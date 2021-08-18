ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to stopping COVID-19, there are prevention tactics and treatment options. Both are now being offered for free at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

What You Need To Know A state-run monoclonal antibody treatment site is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Camping World Stadium



Monoclonal antibodies are used to help a person infected with COVID-19 reduce the severity of their symptoms



Related: More information on monoclonal antibody treatments in Florida

The new state-run monoclonal antibody treatment site is operating and open there daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. after a busy start this week. The therapy is used to help an infected person’s immune system respond to the virus and reduce their symptoms.

State-run antibody treatment sites are expanding in Florida.

Doctors emphasize it is not an alternative to getting vaccinated.

Wednesday, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, FDEM Chief Medical Officer, urged unvaccinated Floridians to get the shot.

“The vaccines are preventative," he said. "They are clearly one of the best tools in medicine to give you long term protection against severe illness and death from COVID.”

The monoclonal antibody treatment can be recommended by health care providers, but patients do not need a prescription or referral to get the free treatment at the state-run sites.

“We need treatment now, not just prevention, treatment, and that’s where the monoclonal antibodies come in,” Dr. Scheppke said.