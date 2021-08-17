The Florida Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to consider funding cuts for two school districts.

Meeting is set for Tuesday afternoon

Alachua and Broward counties both defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order which allowed parents to ignore face mask mandates.

Education Secretary Richard Corcoran released a statement to both districts stating he found "probable cause" that they violated the law.

In the letter to Broward, he said: "Every school board member and every school superintendent have a duty to comply with the law, whether they agree with it or not. While the district may not agree with the safety protocols set forth by the Surgeon General in the emergency rule, the Surgeon General is the person who, under the law, sets protocols to control COVID-19 in schools."

The board previously passed an emergency rule to support the executive order. The original penalty included cuts to school district budgets. But for now only salaries of school board members and superintendents are targeted.

The meeting is set for late Tuesday afternoon.