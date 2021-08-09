OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, "guardians" will service the majority of charter schools in Osceola County instead of school resource officers.

What You Need To Know Most charter schools in Osceola County will be using guardians rather than school resource officers



SROs are sworn members of law enforcement, while guardians are hired through a private company



The city of St. Cloud will continue to use SROs at schools within the city limits

More than a dozen charter schools in Osceola County will be getting guardians, who are hired through a private company. School resource officers are sworn law enforcement officers.

Officials say individual guardians could potentially have prior military or law-enforcement background.

Some charter school parents, like Ilsa Zeron, don’t like the change.

“I feel like a deputy in this case would be better prepared,” she said.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he supports the Guardian program.

“If the surrounding counties … Orange County is going to it, Polk County is, Brevard, everybody is successfully using it … So, it is a program that is working," Lopez said. "And I do believe it will work.”

The city of St. Cloud will keep school resource officers at the charter schools within the City.