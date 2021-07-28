ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday encouraging everyone – even the vaccinated -- to wear masks indoors in areas where COVID cases are prevalent, the Orange County School Board got an earful from parents Tuesday night about its optional mask policy.

Some parents say they will take drastic action when the new school year begins, fearing the spread of COVID-19 in schools where masks are optional.

Orange County mother Rebecca Bowman said she’s a big supporter of public education but had to make a difficult decision.

“I have now pulled my 8-year-old out to home school, at least until he can get the vaccine,” Bowman said.

She made the move because the Orange County School Board voted two weeks ago to make masks optional in schools. She said she feels in-person learning is now unsafe because of the high number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in Orange County.

“I’m incredibly sad about it,” Bowman said.

She was one of several parents who called on the school board Tuesday night to reinstate mandatory masks in schools until children of all ages can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

But state leaders feel very differently about masks in schools.

“Our view is that this should absolutely not be imposed,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “It should not be mandated.”

In a previously undisclosed meeting Monday afternoon, DeSantis held a roundtable about masks in schools and voiced his desire that masks not be mandatory in any Florida school.

He even suggested the legislature should hold a special session to supersede local school district authority so officials cannot mandate mask wearing.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, board members expressed concerns about the rising number of cases but did not direct the superintendent to take any action at this point like the district’s policy states she can.

@OCPSnews board chair Teresa Jacobs says if it were up to her she would reinstate mask mandate. She says if at least four board members agree, she wants them to come back and meet and reconsider making them optional.

Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said she won’t make masks mandatory again unless directed to do so by the board.

Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins says she would wait for direction from the board either in public meeting or from individual contact before she makes masks mandatory again.

“It would have to be clear that a majority of the board are asking for some adjustment,” Jenkins said.

Bowman said she hopes the board will exercise that option so she can feel safe sending her son back to public school.

“I’m a firm believer in public education, and I would like my son to safely return,” Bowman said.

Right now, there is no scheduled meeting to discuss the issue, but board members said they would be open to one to continue the conversation.

Some board members said they want to see more localized data before making any decision about masks.