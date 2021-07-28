ORLANDO, Fla. — As the nation grapples with an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, Orange County says it may open another mass testing site to quell lines at Barnett Park, which has reached capacity several times in the past week.

The county is recording about a thousand new COVID-19 cases each day, mostly among unvaccinated residents. Officials said the county hasn't seen those numbers since the beginning of January, when it was just beginning to administer vaccinations.

“I just came from a trip to Cancun, so I'm just making sure I’m healthy so I don’t spread this,” said Adriana Rodriguez, who showed up at Barnett Park on Wednesday to get tested.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who has been frustrated by a state emergency order suspending local COVID-19 orders put in place, is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He could announce other measures to combat the virus' spread, which is largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Check back for updates on this developing story.