ORLANDO, Fla. – Attention, Foodies: Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining returns Aug. 27 for its sweet 16.

What You Need To Know Magical Dining returns August 27 and runs through October 3



More than 80 Central Florida restaurants are participating



Diners can enjoy three-course, prix-fixe meals for $37 per person

The event, which showcases cuisine at restaurants throughout Central Florida, will run through Oct. 3.

With Magical Dining, participating restaurants will have three-course prix-fixe meals priced at $37 per person.

More than 80 restaurants are participating this year, including six restaurants that are joining the program for the first time. A list of most of the participating restaurants as well as the menus are already available on the Magical Dining website. Additional menus will be added in the coming weeks.

This year’s event will feature a few new additions. With “Chef’s Creation,” participating restaurants have to option of adding a bonus Magical Dining option that’s not offered on the regular menu.

As part of the new Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights, people have access to hotel and resort offers to enhance their dining experience with an overnight stay. Some of the hotels participating include Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resor, Element by Westin and Rozen Plaza Hotel.

The takeout option that was introduced last year during the pandemic is returning this year.

The Magical Dinging website has been updated with new features, including a tool that lets diners “favorite” their must-try restaurants and share their list with friends.

“Now in its 16th year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining continues to evolve with new features to make it easier for dingers to research restaurant options, share plans and recommendations with others and even create a weekend getaway,” Visit Orlando president and CEO Casandra Matej said in a news release.

Magical Dining also has a charitable focus and $1 from every meal served during the event will be donated to Pathlight HOME and IDignity, organizations that help combat homelessness in Central Florida.