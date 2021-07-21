OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a major chokepoint in Central Florida, and finally some relief is coming to ChampionsGate in Osceola County.

What You Need To Know A new interchange is planned to try to ease traffic backups near ChampionsGate



Construction on the $13.3 million project started this week



When finished, drivers will use lanes that cross to the left sf the roadway



FDOT said it will reduce the number of left-hand turns and signal changes

The Florida Department of Transportation announced it has begun construction this week on a $13.3 million new interchange to improve safety and ease congestion.

Those who travel on Champions Gate Boulevard near I-4 say it’s a long time coming.

“Always trying to figure out what’s the best way and what’s the safest way, but avoid I-4 at all costs and try to find other ways around it,” said Sheana Graham, who lives in ChampionsGate.

FDOT plans to build a diverging diamond interchange.

When complete, drivers will use lanes that cross to the left side of the roadway at the interchange.

“By having the roadway cross over and then cross back, it reduces the number of conflict points, which are locations where vehicles could potentially cross paths,” FDOT spokesperson Allison Colburn said.

FDOT indicated it believes the project will mean fewer T-bone crashes, plus help alleviate standstill traffic.

“By eliminating those left-hand turns, we’re reducing the number of signal changes, so you’re spending less time sitting at a light,” Colburn said.

Early next year, additional lanes will be built for both directions of I-4 near ChampionsGate to help ease congestion as well. That project totals $32 million.

For Graham, she might not have to avoid this area anymore.

“A little bit of relief in the congestion, it’s going to be great. It’s going to be fantastic. I can’t wait,” Graham said.

Construction also includes new bike lanes and sidewalks along ChampionsGate Boulevard.

FDOT anticipates completion both of the interchange and auxiliary lanes in 2023.

For information on upcoming lane closures, click here.