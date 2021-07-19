ORLANDO, Fla. — Emphasizing that an executive order from the governor continutes to "tie the hands of local government," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Monday reiterated his recommendation for residents to continue to wear masks when in close quarters with others, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Demings' appeal came as Orange County's 14-day rolling positivity rate jumped from 3.8% a month ago to 11.2% today, down from 11.5% last week.

"I’m asking our residents to continue to protect themselves and others by volunteering to wear masks in crowded spaces," he said Monday at a COVID-19 news briefing. "We ask our businesses to voluntarily comply with this recommendation."

Demings' comments follow news from last Monday, when he made the same recommendation. That marked nearly an about-face from early last month when the mayor lifted a local state of emergency that aimed to fight the spread of the coronavirus. He said at the time that a new phase of the county’s reopening plan would lift all mask-wearing and physical-distancing requirements in previous emergency executive orders.

"If you are unvaccinated, this virus is going to march right into your household," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says as he reiterates suggestion for all residents to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. "I think the proof is staring us right in the face."

That came after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that eliminated and superseded any local emergency orders that imposed COVID-related restrictions or mandates on businesses or people. DeSantis' order rendered such local-government mandates powerless.

Demings said Monday that he consulted with county attorneys but that the DeSantis order continues to "tie the hands of local government to make decisions in the best interests of our residents."

County attorney Jeffrey Newton said the problem comes from a new law, approved by the governor and Legislature this past legislative session, that requires any local-government mandates regarding non-weather-related emergencies to be “narrowly tailored and not infringe upon the rights of individuals and businesses.”

“That is a very high legal standard," Newton said, adding that the governor can invalidate any local order that fails to meet it.

“It’s very problematic for local governments,” he said.

Demings said called it a statewide isssue for which Floridians should hold the governor and Legislature accountable for the continuing spread of the virus in our community."

"I wish there was more I could do to protect you," Demings said. "However, you own the key to your destiny during this public health crisis."

Demings and Orange County Health Department Director Dr. Raul Pino emphasized that "this is a pandemic of unvaccinated individuals."

Local health experts say the highly infectious Delta variant is partly to blame for the increase in cases.

On top of that, Dr. Aftab Khan, an internal medicine specialist at the Davenport Medical Center, says relaxed coronavirus restrictions and slowing vaccination rates play into these latest case spikes.

At last Monday’s coronavirus briefing, Pino said the county has had 60 cases of the Delta variant. The county reported nearly 60% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.