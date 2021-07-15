ORLANDO, Fla. — An officer with the Windermere Police Department was arrested Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, the department said.

What You Need To Know Windermere Police: Officer Kevin Tuck to be charged by FBI in connection with Capitol siege



FBI charges to include obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, police chief says Police chief: Tuck resigned effective immediately after a Thursday interview with the FBI

The officer's son, a former police officer, also was arrested, according to his former employer.

Officer Kevin Tuck will be charged with multiple crimes, including obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, Windermere Police Chief David A. Ogden said in a news release, attributing news of the coming charges to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, Tuck's son Nathaniel, who formerly worked as an officer with the Longwood Police Department and the Apopka Police Department, also was arrested Thursday by the FBI, Apopka Police said in a news release.

Kevin Tuck resigned effective immediately from the Windermere Police Department on Thursday after an interview with the FBI, the news release said. He had been with the department since May 2019 and a full-time officer since October of that year, the news release said. His disciplinary file includes no internal investigations, it said.

“We are disheartened by the arrest of Officer Kevin Tuck today by the (FBI) for charges stemming out of January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol Building,” Ogden said in the news release. “The Windermere Police Department (WPD) has worked tirelessly over the past eight years to build a reputation of serving with Honor, Integrity and Service to our residents and this arrest doesn’t reflect on the hard work of the men and women of the Windermere Police Department.”

Windermere, west of Orlando, is an Orange County town of about 3,500 people.

A June 2019 social media post from Chief Ogden introduced Tuck, its “newest Reserve Police Officer,” as a Chicago native who moved to Florida in 1996. He had been senior pastor for 14 years at Orlando's Lighthouse Church, the post said.

The post also mentioned Tuck’s son Nathaniel, at the time an Apopka police officer, whose wife works a school resource officer for the Longwood Police Department.

"She is not in trouble," a Longwood Police spokesman said.

Kevin Tuck worked as an officer for the Longwood Police Department from November 2011 to May 2017. He resigned in good standing, the spokesman told Spectrum News 13 on Thursday. Nathaniel Tuck also worked as an officer there from May 2012 to March 2018 and also resigned in good standing, the spokesman said.

Kevin and Nathaniel Tuck become at least the 54th and 55th arrests in Florida in connection with the Capitol siege, according to a Spectrum News review of a U.S. Justice Department online compilation of Capitol breach cases. Dozens of those arrests have come in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

The Jan. 6 attack, by Trump supporters who sought to overturn the November election of President Joe Biden, ultimately led to the deaths of seven people, including three law enforcement officers, according to a U.S. Senate report on the incident. The Justice Department cites “approximately 140” assaults on police officers.

This is a breaking news story. Please come back for updates.