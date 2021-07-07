ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in Orange County, and a troubling trend for county health officials who are once again urging people to get vaccinated, especially as variant cases grow.

What You Need To Know Orange County says there were 382 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday





Data shows 95% of recent COVID deaths were not vaccinated



County trying to increase vaccine accessibility, outreach





RELATED: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

Dr. Raul Pino, head of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said there were 382 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county on Tuesday, the highest number since May 22.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate is 5.99%, going up nearly two percentage points since the last news conference before the July 4 holiday weekend. County officials say the positivity rate was as low as 3% at one point.

"The increase is not alarming, but it's trending, which indicates that it will continue if we don't take the necessary steps to curb this increase," Pino said.

The highest percentage of positive cases are among people ages 15 to 34 — the age group with the highest number of unvaccinated people, outside of children younger than 12.

Here’s some hard numbers from Dr. Pino:



177 out of 185 deaths between Feb. 6 & June 22 were those who were unvaccinated.



506 out of 580 hospitalizations w/in the same period were unvaccinated. #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/pJNP8aHQET — Will Robinson-Smith (@w_robinsonsmith) July 7, 2021

Pino said the need to get vaccinated bears out in the data. Among recent COVID hospitalizations, he said 95% of the patients were unvaccinated. He also said unvaccinated people made up 95% of all COVID deaths.

"This is the time to get vaccinated," Pino said. "If we do not take those steps, if the people who are unvaccinated do not adhere to CDC guidelines for unvaccinated people ... we are going to have, as described in the national press, and we said it before, we are going to have a pandemic brewing among unvaccinated people, and we are going to have about 60% of our population protected."

Currently, about 59% of Orange County residents over the age of 12 have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Pino and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said they will continue to reach out to get more people to get the vaccine, and try to increase access.

"We will continue to monitor this number ... to determine if adjustments become necessary in our community," Demings said. "Again, we must continue to increase the number of persons getting vaccinated in our community in order to reduce the positivity rate."

It's especially important given growing concerns about variants, particularly the Delta variant. Pino said two COVID people who died in Orange County had the Delta variant. There are 40 known cases of the variant in the county, but the actual number is likely higher.

Pino's biggest concern is that the continued growth of variants will lead to a variant that would render the COVID vaccines ineffective.

"Unvaccinated people are a factory for variants because natural selection, it's not that the virus is smart, it's that it mutates in the process," Pino said. "The more people that have the ability to host the virus because they are not vaccinated, the more likely that the virus will continue to mutate."

If a person cannot or will not get vaccinated, Pino urges they continue to follow CDC protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 145,674 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County, and 1,362 deaths related to the virus.