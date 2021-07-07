WILLISTON, Fla. — Time to explore the depths of the Blue Grotto.

“We take our low pressure power inflator and attach it to our hose," Kevin Tate explained during his morning equipment check.

Each morning he checks his gear, which may look complicated to most, but not when you've been doing it as long as Tate.

“I got certified in 1984, so it's been a minute," Tate said.

Tate first picking up scuba diving after leaving a career in the military; instructing others on how to get their certification and eventually meeting his partner, Toby Keith.

First training her, then later the two set up shop together in Williston in Levy County.

They have now been teaching together for close to 10 years, at the same spot that transports you to a whole new world.

“Most of our instruction is done right here at Blue Grotto, from open water all the way up to instruction for instructors," Tate said.

It is a breathtaking spring, aptly called Blue Grotto.

Tate and Keith get you into the blue depths of the spring; the cool waters stay a constant 72 degrees year round. For the experienced divers Blue Grotto can get up to 100 feet deep at certain times during the year.

The spring itself gives you a wondrous view of our natural springs and all of the fascinating wildlife that call it home.

It's these spectacular views that never get old for Tate and Keith and what has kept them teaching, and diving right here at Blue Grotto, working to help preserve and explore our Florida natural springs.

“We don't work, essentially we do what we love, and we love what we do," Keith said.

Blue Grotto Fresh Water Diving is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. if you'd like to check out the classes Tate and Keith offer, check out their business Florida Springs Scuba.