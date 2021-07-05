Spectrum News 13 is keeping you informed and tracking Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to dock masters across Marco Island, storm season prep for many of the captains on the island begins the same time as hurricane season begins. Many of the charter boats have been inland for several weeks now.

For others, they are taking advantage of a booming offseason. Traditionally this time of year is slow for them, but not this one, and some captains are anxious to lift anchor and set sail before and after Tropical Storm Elsa comes through.

“This was as rose red as you can imagine,” Capt. Carlos Escarra shows a customer on his shelling tour.

Red shells. Blue skies. And a lost day to make some green is how Escarra is viewing Tropical Storm Elsa.

“Tomorrow we canceled out,” Escarra says. “We know it’s going to be raining, and it’s going to be windy, which will be good for business the following day.”

While many on the island have stored boats away or tied them down, Escarra is anxious to get back out on the water as soon as the storm passes by.

I’m told by dock masters here in Marco Island most boats head inland at the start of hurricane season. They won’t return until late summer or even until early fall. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/Nf8LwlJgxn — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 5, 2021

“It’s been kind of calm and so this is going to stir them up,” Escarra said excitingly.

Trying to keep calm on the island is Mike Chwieroth. He and his wife are new to Florida after moving from Pennsylvania.

“Well, it's a little nerve racking,” Chwieroth said. “We don’t know what to expect coming from the north east so we’ll see what happens.”

It’s not just Marco Island they are concerned about. The Chwieroths are currently building a home in Tampa.

“That’s more nerveracking for us,” Chwieroth said. “That is going to be our permanent home, and we saved up a long time, and moved down here…we are nervous.”

The new residents to the Sunshine State say they are prepared with flashlights, full tanks of gas and plenty of food and water.

As for the shelling captain, he’s anxious to get back to business after he nearly hit rock bottom in 2020 during the pandemic.

“Right now I don’t think we have a low time in our season,” Escarra says. “I am busy. We are busy. I think all of us won’t be on the water tomorrow, but I think the following day, at least the shelling business, we are gonna be on the water.”

Until the storm hits, captains and tourists are enjoying as much time on the water as they can.

Several Marco Island condos have their storm shutters in place. Dock masters across the island say they won’t tie boats down in place until Tuesday afternoon. ​