Tropical Storm Elsa is tracking northwest toward Cuba where it is set to make a landfall on Monday; as Central Florida prepares for some impacts, Sumter and Lake counties have been placed under a Tropical Storm Watch.

What You Need To Know Winds are at 65 mph



Elsa is moving northwest at 14 mph



Outer bands of rain to start Tuesday



Lake and Sumter counties are in a Tropical Storm Watch

Winds are at 65 mph as the storm travels northwest at 14 mph. The latest advisory had Elsa located about 220 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba.

Some strengthening is possible before Elsa moves over Cuba. Once it interacts with land there, it will likely weaken temporarily. Some slight restrengthening is possible after Elsa moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

A general northwest motion is motion is expected to continue on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday. On the forecast track, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba before heading toward the Florida Straits later on Monday night, and near the Florida Keys early Tuesday.

Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. This projected path keeps Central Florida on the right, or eastern, side of the storm where bands of heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are expected.

Tropical storm force winds extend out 70 miles from the storm's center.

Central Florida Impacts

Rain: Between now and Wednesday, two to four inches of rain are possible with localized maximum amounts up to six inches. Given recent rainfall, this may result in isolated flash, urban, and minor river flooding.

Wind: Outer bands of rain will have gusty winds embedded, potentially over 30-40 mph. Tropical storm conditions are possible along the west coast of the Florida peninsula beginning early Tuesday where winds may exceed 39 mph.

Tornadoes: There is the risk of isolated tornadoes within any of the gusty squalls that impact Central Florida.

Ocean conditions: Along our east coast, a moderate risk of rip currents continues. Greater impacts will be on the west coast where the combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

Summary of watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* The Cuban provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas.



A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* The Cuban province of Camaguey



A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, and Havana

* The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

* West coast of Florida from Flamingo to Englewood



A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River



A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Cayman Brac and Little Cayman

* The Cuban province of Artemisa

* The Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef

* Florida Bay

* West coast of Florida from Englewood northward to the Aucilla River