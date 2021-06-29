ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando baseball coach is facing nearly a dozen charges, after Orlando Police say he was using social media to share hundreds of pictures involving child pornography.

Investigators are concerned there could be Central Florida victims in the case, so they’re urging parents to talk to their children.

What You Need To Know A traveling baseball team coach is accused of sharing child porn on social media



In May 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip from Twitter



Timothy Shea's former residence in College Park was also the address for the Tribe Baseball Club



Orlando Police investigators are concerned there could be local victims of exploitation

Orlando Police said in May 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip from Twitter that an IP address — later linked to Timothy Daniel Shea — had been used to share thousands of tweets and pages that included explicit messages and images involving children.

Police say when they got a warrant in February and searched a home on Fairway Lane in College Park that Shea was renting and living in at that time, investigators found evidence they said is more disturbing.

“We found a lot of chats with him and other users discussing what kind of children they like, what they would like to do with those children,” Orlando Police Det. Jennifer Wing said.

Investigators said Shea’s former address was registered for his business, the Tribe Baseball Club, where he coached a traveling baseball team. Someone else became the owner of that team in February.

Investigators say there’s no evidence the 45-year-old Shea victimized any teenagers on that team or any children in Central Florida. They don’t believe he actually knew the children depicted in his social media interactions.

But they are concerned there could be local victims.

“People trust him. He’s a baseball coach, and people know him,” Wing said. “So, it’s kind of a disturbing moment where we know there’s a possibility there are other victims out there.”

And investigators are encouraging parents to talk with their children.

“Be open with your kid and go, 'Hey, is this what’s going on? Just tell me if there’s anything you want to talk about,' ” Wing said.

Shea’s former neighbors on Fairway Lane, including Kathy Kyle, are finding it hard to believe what Shea is accused of.

“It’s surprising for me to find out — he seemed like such a nice guy,” Kyle said Tuesday. “It is a shock because he seemed like such a nice person.”

Wing said that within hours of releasing details about the investigation, they began hearing from concerned parents.

Orlando Police arrested Shea on June 22, and he has bonded out of jail.