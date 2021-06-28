Two beachgoers drowned and third person is missing in two separate incidents this weekend in Brevard County.

What You Need To Know A man drowned in Cocoa Beach on Saturday and a woman drowned in Melbourne Beach on Sunday



Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard, are looking for a man who was with the woman in Melbourne Beach



Early Saturday evening in Cocoa Beach, a 45-year-old Indiana man drowned in the surf just south of Minutemen Causeway as he tried to help a person in his group who appeared to be struggling to swim.

Police and fire units pulled both the man and a woman from the water. The man was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman is recovering. Their names were not released.

Detectives are still investigating that incident. Anyone who can provide more information is asked to call Cocoa Beach Police at 321-868-3251.

Then early Sunday evening in Melbourne Beach, a woman drowned in the surf near Ponce de Leon Landing off State Road A1A, and a search involving multiple agencies continues for the man who was seen struggling in the water with her.

Brevard deputies said when they arrived at the scene, good Samaritans had pulled the 23-year-old woman onto the beach and were trying to save her. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Units from the Sheriff’s Office, Melbourne Beach Police, Indialantic Police, Brevard Fire Rescue, Brevard Ocean Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard have been searching for the 26-year-old man seen with her. Their names aren't being released until their families can be notified, but they are both Brevard residents, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who has more information about that incident or has seen the missing man is urged to call Agent Don Reynolds of the Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162.

The rip-current threat at the east coast beaches was raised to "high" on Sunday.