BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line has delayed its first test cruise from Port Canaveral due to “inconsistent” COVID-19 test results.

“We are delaying our simulation cruise due to a small number of inconsistent COVID-19 test results, which are considered positive by the CDC,” a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said in a statement. “The rigorous health and safety protocols we have in place helped us to identify the situation, though the test results were ultimately negative.”

The cruise line’s Disney Dream ship was scheduled to leave Port Canaveral on Tuesday for a two-night simulated sailing, with Disney employees serving as volunteer passengers.

The test cruise was part of an effort to resume sailing under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s conditional sailing order.

Disney has not said when it would reschedule the test cruise.

The U.S. cruise industry has been at a standstill since last spring, when cruising was halted due to the pandemic. Earlier this month, a federal judge sided with Florida in its lawsuit against the CDC and its conditional sailing order.