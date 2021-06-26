LEESBURG, Fla. — The operator of hospital facilities in Leesburg and The Villages has restored its electronic medical records system, nearly a month after a "cybersecurity event" forced it to disconnect the network from servers and turn to paper documentation.

"We are pleased to announce that effective today (June 25) at 7 a.m., our UF Health information technology team was able to successfully restore our electronic medical record system, representing a major milestone in our journey toward full return to normal network operations," UF Health Central Florida said in a news release Friday.

Workers at the hospital system, which includes other outpatient facilities and clinics, detected unusual computer activity on May 31, describing it as a "cybersecurity event." It has not elaborated.

UF Health at that time said it didn't think any patient or personnel records were compromised. Its news release Friday did not provide an update on that statement.

"Over the past few weeks, our main priority has been to continue delivering high-quality treatment and compassionate care to thousands of patients at UF Health Central Florida facilities," it said, and the restoration of its electronic medical records system is a step in the right direction to returning to normal operations.

The investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing.