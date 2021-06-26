OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee trainer wants to keep teens not only fit and healthy but busy these next few months.

Brian Vasquez is a veteran with a passion for fitness and mentoring. Vasquez said it can be expensive for people to get in shape, so he wants to dedicate one day a week of his time to help families get fit — in a fun and interactive way.

This is why he started Unstoppable Fitness, where he gets youngsters together on Saturday mornings to work out.

“I want them to feel good about themselves inside and out. That’s why I do what I do,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said the timing is important, especially since experts note that risky behaviors among teenagers pick up significantly during the summer.

“Adolescents, in general, their brain is not fully developed," said Shantala Boss, a licensed mental health counselor.

Boss says this mean they are more likely to "engage in risky behavior without thinking about consequences…Without following through with what could happen."

If you would like to have your child join or if you want to join with them, contact Vasquez with Unstoppable Fitness at LifeCoach4Hope@gmail.com.