VIERA, Fla. — Brandon Lee Bradley, who is on death row for shooting and killing Brevard County Deputy Barbara Pill during a 2012 traffic stop, will be sentenced to life in prison next month, the 18th Judicial Circuit said Wednesday.

Bradley was convicted of first degree premeditated murder in her death, and a jury voted 10-2 to recommend death. A judge subsequently imposed the recommendation.

But in 2017, Bradley was granted a new sentencing hearing after a Florida Supreme Court ruling that meant juries' death penalty recommendations must be unanimous.

At the time, Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Bradley "is a thug who deserves to die for taking the life of Barbara Pill, someone who had given her life for protecting others."

But on Wednesday, the 18th Judicial Circuit said the state of Florida won't pursue a resentencing hearing for Bradley, citing the Pill family's wishes not to be exposed to more pain and trauma from her loss.

"After lengthy consideration and discussion, the Pill family has requested that we agree to a sentence of life in prison for Mr. Bradley rather than seek the death penalty through a new sentencing proceeding. Their expressed desire was to avoid re-living the pain and trauma they experienced in the first trial, as the graphic and disturbing evidence detailing Barbara’s murder was presented for a new jury to consider," State Attorney Phil Archer said in a statement.

"I give great weight to the wishes of the surviving family members in these instances and I have agreed to honor their request."

Because Bradley will not go through a resentencing hearing, he will get life without parole.