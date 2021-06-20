ORLANDO, Fla. — Families across central Florida are getting together to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday.



Over at Wadeview Park in Orlando, people began filling into the area early Sunday morning for their 'Pops in the Park' event to honor the dads in the community.

“It brings people out here and it’s a good way to celebrate our dads,” said Kyler Brooks.

Even with the gloomy, cloudy weather, it can't keep down the spirits of Kyler and his dad, Calvin. The two have no problem making their own fun at the park tossing around a frisbee.

“We’re real close," Calvin said. "He just turned 18, just graduated high school so it’s kind of our, the next few months will be just spending as much time as we can together and events like are a great way to do that."

The pair are here with Delaney Street Baptist Church members and others in the community for ‘Pops in the Park.’ The event kicking off with an outdoor church service, then a cookout and games, Pastor Michael Clifford says coming together like this is what the day is all about.

“Fathers Day, it’s about family, it’s about community, it’s about just being with each other. And that’s what this is, it’s relaxed. And that’s the nature of our church, it’s a family. So it just goes hand in hand,” Clifford said.

Both Kyler and Calvin are grateful to spend a day like this with each other, hopeful there are many other days like it in the coming weeks as the pair soak up these final moments together before Kyler heads off to college in the fall.

“Trying to take advantage of it while I still have it," Kyler said.