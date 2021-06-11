ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of strangers has found light after their darkest day, helping each other heal, after the Pulse tragedy.
Dimarie Rodriguez lost her 27-year-old son, Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez, at Pulse.
Carmen Capo lost her 20-year-old son, Luis Omar Ocasio Capo.
The two mothers met community activist Yolie Cintron at their children’s funerals. Together, they’ve fought through tears — and hate.
Five years later, the trio continues to have an inseparable bond.
“My purpose is this. To be here for them and to be here to help my community,” Cintron said. “When I say my community, I am not talking about just LGBTQ, I am talking about everybody.”
Cintron was recently awarded the Community Service Award from Alianza and Del Ambiente.