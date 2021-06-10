ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando Organization is teaming up with partners in Central Florida to bring affordable health care to the West Lakes community near Camping World Stadium.

“New innovation in community health, not just the clinic but a community center that brings the community together and provides access in the best quality care," said Lift Orlando President Eddy Moratin. "There has been health concerns for many of our residents."

It will provide health care services, a fitness center, and cafe for health eating.

Community Health Care Centers who will be providing the health care workers said is focused on tackling a number of health issues people in the community are facing.

“Hypertension, diabetes, many issues to hopefully decrease morbidity, mortality, and lead to better health care for all,” said Community Health Centers CEO Dr. Debra Andree.

They will also provide, dental, vision, gynecological and pediatric services, Moratin said.

Through a partnership with the Dr. Phillips Foundation, AdventHealth, Orlando Florida Blue, and Community Health Care Centers, they are making sure everyone will be taking care of.

“If you are insured, if you are uninsured, whatever the status is for the individual they will be able to find services, the goal is provide high quality of choice,” Moratin said.

The facility is slated to open next summer.