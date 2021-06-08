MELBOURNE, Fla. — It's a "tail" of success for one Melbourne dog and his owner: This weekend, he's stepping in the ring to compete in the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

"I am so excited. It's my first time having a dog in Westminster," says groomer Inga Young, whose dog, Artie, will be competing for the first time in the revered dog show.

The 3-year-old Coton de Tulear will be competing for Best of Breed in the Non Sporting Class at the 145th annual event this weekend.



Artie is already a title-holder: The American Kennel Club gave him Puppy of the Year honors when he was just 7 months old.



"It happens to be considered a rare breed here in the United States. Most people have never heard of a Coton de Tulear," Young said.

The irony for Young is that she's allergic to dogs -- all except for one type.

"This is the only breed I'm not allergic to," she says with a smile.

"When he goes into the show ring, he's got the best little waggle tail you've ever seen," Young says.

Cheering Artie on this weekend is his son Astro' and daughter Sallie Ride, born in May 2020 on the historic launch day of the first crewed SpaceX Dragon capsule.

"I call myself Grandma to the puppies," Young says.

Laura King will be handling him at the show.

The pandemic has limited attendance in the New York show, so Young will be back in Melbourne watching with anticipation.

"I'm really looking forward to him representing our state and county well," she says.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show​ takes place Friday through Sunday.