CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — New NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will talk to the workforce this afternoon in his first address since his appointment in April.

What You Need To Know Bill Nelson was confirmed as NASA administrator in April



State of NASA address to include Artemis program, climate science programs



NASA is requesting a nearly-$25 billion budget from Congress

The former U.S. senator from Florida will make the address at 3 p.m. at the James Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Highlights of Nelson's State of NASA address are expected to include plans for future science missions related to climate change, along with efforts to send robotic and human missions back to the moon via NASA's Artemis Program.

Nelson has said previously the goal remains to land our astronauts on the moon by 2024.​​

NASA's 2022 budget proposal requests nearly $25 billion from Congress, a $1.5 billion increase from last year's enacted budget. It includes $6.9 billion for the Artemis program, funding for several telescopes and robotic missions, and $2.3 billion for Earth science programs.

Nelson enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support for his nomination and confirmation as NASA's administrator. He's hoping he can use that enthusiasm to secure the new budget.

“I’m going back to the Senate to talk to one of the top members of the Appropriations Committee and I’m going to beg for more money where NASA needs it,” Nelson told Spectrum News reporter Samantha-Jo Roth last month.