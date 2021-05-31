ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools members are meeting Tuesday to discuss next steps with the district’s mask policy.

What You Need To Know Central Florida’s largest school district reviewing mask policy



Proposed policy revisions include making face coverings optional



School board’s work session is Tuesday at 1 p.m.



Final policy to go into effect by August

The members will be reviewing a draft policy developed by staff but not yet discussed among the school board, according to the school district. The school board will have a discussion with the county's health officer, Dr. Raul Pino, and members of the Medical Advisory Committee.

Proposed policy revisions include making face coverings optional, with the ability to issue mask requirements if the CDC or other government agencies recommend them.

The work session is Tuesday at 1 p.m. There is no public input or vote by the school board during work sessions.

Public comment will be allowed during a Rule Development Workshop on June 17 and during a special school board meeting on July 20, when the final policy will be adopted. It will go into effect no later than Aug. 2.