ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As vaccination rates continue to climb, so is confidence in domestic travel.

What You Need To Know TSA statistics show that the Orlando International Airport air traffic for departing flights is around 70-80% of what it was before the pandemic

The CEO of the Orlando International Airport says he noticed a big change within the last 30 days, with departing passenger counts hitting close to 60,000 per day

This past weekend, MCO experienced some of the highest non-holiday travel numbers since the start of the pandemic, with about 66,000 departing passengers on Sunday, alone

Masks are still required at MCO, but social distancing has been reduced to 3 feet

Californians Katie Slockbower and Spencer Emmons call central Florida their home away from home — and travel is their passion.

The fervent, frequent flyers say they’ve seen what they’d call a travel fever.

“It’s definitely progressed, though, you can see a major difference from December to now," said Slockbower. "It was very quiet on the planes in December."

“A little eerie in the airports," added Emmons.

“A little eerie, yeah, at LAX, I hate to say it, but it looked like a scene out of The Walking Dead, and I’m being honest with you," said Slockbower. "But now it’s alive, and happy, and people are happy, it’s great.”

The increase in traffic is what Phil Brown, CEO of the Orlando International airport, says is an increase in travel confidence.

“Nationally, people are ready to fly," said Brown. “I’m starting to think that there are some actual legs in this recovery, and a lot of it is because we’ve been able to roll out the vaccines.”