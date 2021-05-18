TAMPA, Fla. — Florida energy utilities could get more expensive if regulators approve new plans from Duke Energy, Florida Power & Light and Tampa Electric Company.

On June 15, regulators will decide if Duke Energy can increase customer rates to recoup more than $16 million in damage from hurricane season damage last year.

Duke Energy says Hurricane Eta, which weakened into a tropical storm last November when it came onshore near Florida's big bend, caused damage to power lines and infrastructure.

Eta packed winds of 70 miles an hour when it hit the coast, with wind gusts of 50 miles per hour well inland.

Duke Energy says Eta caused 2,400 outage events that impacted 140,000 customers.

Later this year, regulators will decide if Tampa Electric Company can increase rates by as much as 19 percent.

Tampa Electric is asking for the rate hike to cover new solar energy infrastructure as well as to transition its Big Bend Power Plant to natural gas.

And Florida Power & Light later this year will ask regulators to increase customer rates by around 3 percent over the next four years.

FP&L is asking customers to pay the tab for $2 billion in new solar energy infrastructure.

Earlier this month, regulators approved a 3-4 percent rate hike for Duke Energy customers that takes effect next January and span three years.

The increase is pay for Duke Energy's efforts to close its coal plants as well as revamp its power grid.​