ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the former associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz who is facing almost three dozen charges related to child sex trafficking, embezzlement and identity theft, will plead guilty to six of those charges, a federal plea agreement shows.

What You Need To Know Joel Greenberg will plead guilty to six charges, including child sex trafficking, a document shows



The former Seminole County tax collector is a former associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz



As part of the plea agreement, Greenberg must cooperate and testify in other U.S. investigations





BELOW: Read the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court ▼



RELATED: Gaetz ally Joel Greenberg's change-of-plea hearing set for Monday

Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, will plead guilty to the charges of sex trafficking of a child, illegally making false IDs, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking, and federal conspiracy, the 86-page agreement filed Friday in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida in Orlando.

The child sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life, and the wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the plea agreement. Each count carries a fine of at least $250,000.

The plea agreement also says that Greenberg will "cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other persons, and to testify... fully and truthfully before any federal court proceeding or federal grand jury in connection with the charges in this case and other matters... and be reasonably available for interviews with the United States may require."

Greenberg's case has brought scrutiny on Gaetz, R-Florida, amid reports that federal prosecutors were examining both over allegations they may have paid underaged girls for sex with money and gifts.

Greenberg has faced 33 charges in all since he was first indicted almost a year ago, prompting his resignation as tax collector.

READ: U.S. v. Joel Micah Geenberg plea agreement