WORCESTER, Mass. - The EcoTarium in Worcester is looking for its next leader.

On Friday, it was announced President and CEO Lucy Hale would be stepping down from her role on May 28, when her three-year contract comes to an end.

“It’s been a true honor to serve this historic institution and vibrant community,” Hale said. “The museum has emerged from the pandemic in a strong position, and the team has a solid plan in place to carefully bring all of our offerings and experiences back online in a financially sustainable fashion, with the long -term health of the museum as the top priority.”

During Hale's tenure, the popular science and nature museum saw an increase in annual attendance and the opening of the Wild Cat Station -- one of the largest mountain lion exhibits in the U.S.

Of course, in the past year, the museum was shut down for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The EcoTarium reopened to the public last month.

“We thank Lucy for her dedication to EcoTarium for three years,” said Sherri Pitcher, Chair of EcoTarium’s Board of Trustees. “Her clear and unwavering vision for the organization guided us during one of the toughest periods in our nearly 200-year history. On behalf of the Board, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Lucy and truly wish her the best in her next endeavor.”

The EcoTarium's Board of Trustees will conduct a nationwide search to fill Hale's position.

Kerry Castorano, the museum's vice president of institutional advancement, will serve as acting President and CEO.