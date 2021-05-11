ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Funeral homes in our area and across the country are seeing an uptick in cremations over the last several years.

In 2020, an all-time high number of Americans chose cremation over burial, 56% according to the National Funeral Directors Association. That percentage is projected to continue growing, which is why Alamance Funeral Service made a crematory part of their funeral home.

Funeral home owner Renee Donnell said what used to be considered taboo has become a huge trend.



"It all started with the continuing education class I took at Fayetteville Tech. I was shocked when the instructor said that cremations had started to surpass burials and I thought 'well if this is the trend then I better get on board,' but I also noticed that in my own funeral home that we were having more cremation services," Donnell said.

Recently, members of the funeral home had their training and certification from the state board so they could officially start using the crematory, which is now officially open for use.

Alamance Funeral Services has been in business for over 15 years. Donnell became the first woman to singularly own a crematory in Alamance County and many surrounding counties. She is one of only a few females to operate a crematory in the country.