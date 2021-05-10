WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s been more than two years since the announcement an Esports bar would be opening up on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester.

Now, after a prolonged delay on construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s all systems go for All Systems Go.

The 6,200 sq. foot Esports bar and lounge is scheduled to open at the end of May. An official opening date announcement will be made on the All Systems Go Instagram page in a few weeks.

All Systems Go will feature 50 gaming stations, including four full immersive racing simulators and four group areas with Nintendo Switch consoles. They will be offering esports games along with games like “Among Us” and “Fall Guys.”

The Esports lounge will have a full-service bar and will be serving brick oven pizza and appetizers like boneless wings. There will be an espresso bar with local beans from Downeast Coffee Roasters. All Systems Go will be serving both cold brew and nitro brew.

All Systems Go is located at 225 Shrewsbury Street -- its entrance is on Casco Street -- and will be open 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.