WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A wedding dress can unfortunately find itself in the back of a closet, but one woman is working to preserve that memory in a very special way.

What You Need To Know Mom and daughter duo creates timeless pieces out of wedding dress materials



They transform the dresses into bridal robes, home decor and holiday pieces



Unbox The Dress' new headquarters is in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Grace Rojeck and her mom founded their company Unbox The Dress in 2018. It’s a company where they take your worn wedding dress and transform the fabric into brand new gifts. It is something she did with her mom’s wedding dress.

" We saw so many people in the country after the big day hold on to their wedding dresses because they feel emotionally attached to their dress, but they don't really have a use for it after they get married. I sew and we started playing around with 'OK, what can we make with this gorgeous fabric and lace, as a way to honor your family and story and pass it on to the next generation,'” Rojeck said. ”Transforming it into robes, christening gowns, holiday decor, just beautiful items that you can enjoy.”

And they listen to the brides who they service on exactly what they want to do with the fabric to create something special. She says two sister came with a special request to surprise their mother whose house burned down.



"Some of the things that remained where in one closet: some photos and moms wedding dress. So it had a lot of smoke damage that we had to work around but we were able to take some of the base elements of the dress that was still in tact and make a beautiful guardian angel ornament and robe the girls gave their mom for Mother's Day," Rojeck said.

They now have set up shop in Winston-Salem where they moved six months ago creating a full production headquarters. They have a team of 10 people working to bring the designs to life, creating timeless pieces to be passed down for generations.



"Being able to recreate that magic for them that last even longer and has more uses is really nice,” said sewer Taylor Newell.



Since the pandemic, they have gone virtual and are working with clients all across the country.